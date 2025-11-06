From Vizag to Tirupati, a Football Caravan of Hope

Visakhapatnam: A new chapter in Indian football began as India Khelo Football (IKF), supported by Tyger Capital and the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Department, launched the Tyger IKF Scout on Wheels — a 45-day campaign that unites sports, education, and empowerment.

Flagged off at Andhra University, the initiative saw over 160 young players participate in trials and awareness sessions on football careers, girls’ wellness, and financial literacy. The Scout on Wheels van will travel through seven cities and ten towns, conducting structured trials and community programmes aimed at scouting 1,500 players, engaging 5,000 parents, and empowering 500 girls.

In Rajahmundry, over 100 girls took part, marking a milestone for women’s football in the region. Tyger Capital led financial empowerment workshops, while EMotorad awarded e-cycles to top performers. Prose Edu introduced flexible learning options for student-athletes, and IKF’s tech partner, MyFirstKick, ensured transparent data-driven scouting.

Founder Phani Bhushan highlighted Andhra’s untapped football potential, saying, “We prioritise passion over rankings. As the campaign moves towards Tirupati, it brings football, hope, and opportunities to communities often overlooked in the sporting landscape. This is just the first step towards a future shaped by sports.”