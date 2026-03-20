From Village Roots To National Service

Vijayawada: The legacy of Kavuru Sambasiva Rao stands as a testament to his grit, vision and an unwavering commitment to public service. Rising from humble beginnings in Dosapadu village of Krishna district, he carved a niche for himself as an engineer, entrepreneur and parliamentarian.

Born into modest circumstances, Sambasiva Rao faced early adversity with the loss of his mother. However, this personal setback only strengthened his resolve to try and succeed. His academic journey led him to the prestigious National Institute of Technology, Warangal, where he was part of the institution’s early batches.

Not only did he excel in academics, but he also displayed strong leadership qualities, serving as the student union president.

After completing his education, Sambasiva Rao ventured into the construction sector by founding the Progressive Constructions Limited. Under his leadership, the company grew into a reputed enterprise, executing major infrastructure projects across India and overseas. His entrepreneurial success was marked by a commitment to quality and innovation.

Sambasiva Rao’s transition into politics was equally noteworthy. Elected to Parliament, he earned recognition as a dedicated representative who championed the cause of farmers and rural communities. His tenure was characterised by active participation in legislative affairs and advocacy for inclusive development.

He later served as the Union textiles minister, wherein he contributed majorly to policy initiatives aimed at strengthening the sector. In addition, he was associated with several organisations, including the All India Council for Technical Education, reflecting his continued engagement with education and skill development.

Committed to the cause of social welfare, Sambasiva Rao established the Kavuru Charitable Trust. Through this initiative, he extended technical training and support to underprivileged youth, empowering them with opportunities for self-reliance.

Known for his compassion and philanthropy, he also supported various initiatives in education and healthcare, earning widespread respect across communities. His life story continues to inspire generations, illustrating how determination and service can transform not only individual destinies but also society at large.