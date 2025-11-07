From Hostels To Labs, AU Begins Infrastructure Overhaul

VISAKHAPATNAM: Andhra University (AU) has launched a Career Planning and Development Centre (CPDC) to address growing concerns about its students’ employability and the institution’s ability to host campus placements.

The CPDC initiative has come in response to feedback from recruiters during recent placement drives. They cited out-dated infrastructure, non-functional computers, and lack of wi-fi as key obstacles.

Announcing the launch of the Career Planning and Development Centre, AU vice chancellor Professor G.P. Raja Sekhar explained the centre’s role in offering skill-building programmes, career planning support and job-readiness training. The centre intends to bridge the gap between academic learning and industry expectations, equipping students with both technical and professional competencies.

Alongside the CPDC initiative, Andhra University has undertaken a series of administrative and student welfare reforms. These include filling 28 long-pending non-teaching vacancies and providing compassionate appointments to 40 children of university employees. The TATKAL system for issuing certificates has been discontinued. Documents are now being issued promptly at regular fees to ease the financial pressure on students.

The university has scrapped the special examination system. Students failing in a single subject can now take an instant exam. A special drive will soon be launched for students who missed exams over the past decade, allowing them to appear for these exams with payment of general fee.

AU intends to expand its outreach with the launch of Andhra University Rural Connect Programme on November 11 at Paderu Degree College. The initiative will engage students from Classes 8 to intermediate, organising sessions and informing students about higher education opportunities and the relevance of mathematics in daily life. Professor G. Girija Shankar will deliver a talk on pharmaceutical sciences.

To foster collaboration across departments, the university has introduced a new project called “Sandhya,” with its first event scheduled at the Civil Engineering department. Efforts are going on to strengthen alumni engagement, including meetings with the US-based alumni to support infrastructure development at the university.

Campus security is being enhanced with new gates and restricted entry points near the Engineering and Geo-Engineering departments. Hostel kitchens have been repaired. Renovations at toilet blocks are underway. A Students’ Welfare Council and Taskforce have been formed to oversee hostel management and co-curricular activities.

Preparations are underway to inaugurate the C4i4 Lab and a food testing lab, with equipment already installed. The AU Health Centre has expanded its medical team and will soon receive additional equipment. Proposals worth ₹170 crore have been submitted for new hostel facilities under the Purvodaya scheme.

Other infrastructure upgrades include procurement of 350 computers, construction of a new conference hall supported by Laurus Labs, and hosting a National Cadet Corps event attended by 1,500 cadets.

Faculty research is expected to benefit from new funding and recruitment of two post-doctoral fellows in quantum computing.