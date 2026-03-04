Fresh Notification for Teacher Recruitment in Universities in 3 Months: Lokesh

Vijayawada: Education minister N. Lokesh has stated that a fresh notification for recruitment of teachers in the state universities would be issued by resolving all legal issues in three months.

The minister was replying to a B. Gopimurthy during Question Hour in the Council here on Wednesday on the number of teaching posts lying vacant in the universities and when these would be filled up. He noted that two notifications were issued in 2018 and 2023 and no recruitment was done and in 2023, as there was legal objection - namely of “not following rule of reservation both vertically and horizontally” while notifying the posts.

Lokesh said that he was in touch with senior legal officers to get their legal opinion in order to resolve the legal issues and issue fresh notification for the recruitment.

Referring to the recently held vice chancellors’ conference where the governor as chancellor of universities too attended, the minister said, “We would take up a manpower audit to ascertain the number of vacancies in the universities based on certain criteria.”

He felt the need to list the number of programmes that are on offer and the requirement of manpower for these, and underscored the need to strengthen the programmes.

On a demand for enhancement of the age of superannuation to the faculty members in the universities, he said, the Group of Ministers was studying the issue. Based on its recommendation, the government would take an appropriate decision.

The minister underlined the need for the higher education commissioner to regularly hold meetings with the unions of faculty members to discuss various issues they were facing and make efforts to resolve them by taking such issues to the notice of the state government -- similar to the practice being adopted by the school education department.

He recalled how efficiently the present government could resolve all the legal tangles and issue a notification for DSC and take up recruitment of over 16,000 teachers in the state in just 150 days of coming to power.