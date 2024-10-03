Fresh monsoon system over Bay of Bengal, rains for AP

Visakhapatnam: A fresh cyclonic circulation is likely to come up over the North Bay of Bengal in the next about 24 hours. The circulation will get organized in the subsequent 48 hours but remain confined to the sea, off Odisha and West Bengal coast, said a private weather website Skymet.

The report said the weather activity would influence the eastern and central parts of the country between October 5 and October 10. The activity will not be very severe in nature but still have a decent spread over these parts.

The likely circulation over BoB may not percolate to the surface as low pressure area but will keep the monsoon activity live, over states of West Bengal, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and East Madhya Pradesh. As the monsoon will withdraw from more parts of North India and central parts during next 7 days, this monsoon system will not travel deep inland. The weather system will meander over these parts and finally recurve northeastward to affect Bangladesh and Northeast India.

Scattered rainfall activity is likely between October 4 and October 7 over Gangetic West Bengal, North Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, and Jharkhand. This will spill over to reach Chhattisgarh, East Madhya Pradesh, and North Telangana between October 8 and October 10. After this spell, the monsoon withdrawal is likely from these parts in the subsequent three to four day. Generally, the monsoon retreats from most parts of the country by October 15 and makes way for the northeast monsoon over the southern peninsula, the report said.

IMD Amaravathi report said lower tropospheric westerly/north westerly winds were prevailing over Andhra Pradesh and Yanam. Under the influence, heavy rains are likely at isolated places over Rayalaseema while thunderstorms accompanied with lightning are likely at isolated places over north and south coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Rayalaseema. The thunderstorms would continue till October 7, the report said on Thursday.