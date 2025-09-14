Fresh Monsoon System Likely to Intensify Into Depression

Visakhapatnam: A fresh upper-air cyclonic circulation formed over the southeast Bay of Bengal on Sunday, between 3.1 and 5.8 km above mean sea level, according to an IMD report.

Scattered low and medium clouds with embedded intense convection lay over the south Bay of Bengal and Andaman Sea, while moderate to intense convection was observed over the rest of the Bay. The system is likely to intensify into a depression within the next four days.

Senior scientist at IMD Amaravati, Dr S. Karunasagar, said the system is expected to bring rains to Rayalaseema, south coastal Andhra Pradesh, and north Tamil Nadu from Friday onwards.

Meanwhile, the low-pressure area over the west-central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal, off the north coastal Andhra Pradesh–south Odisha coasts, lay over north Telangana and adjoining Vidarbha on Sunday. It extended up to 4.5 km above mean sea level, tilting southwestwards with height. The system is likely to move west-northwestwards towards the central parts of Vidarbha and its neighbourhood. Thereafter, it is expected to shift nearly northwards as a remnant upper-air cyclonic circulation.

Under the influence of the low-pressure system, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely over north coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam between September 15 and 18. Strong winds, with speeds reaching 30 to 40 kmph, are also expected during this period.

During the last 24 hours, Macherla (Palnadu district) recorded the highest rainfall of 8.9 cm, followed by Guntur with 7.4 cm, Tiruvuru (NTR) 7.3 cm, Nuzvid (Eluru) 7.2 cm, Velairpad (Eluru) 7.2 cm, Polavaram (Eluru) 5.1 cm, and Eluru 5 cm.