Fresh Low Pressure On September 13

Visakhapatnam: A fresh low pressure area is likely to form over north Bay of Bengal and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal on September 13 and would bring good rains to Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, said director general of IMD Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra.

Talking to this correspondent in Visakhapatnam, Mohapatra saidTelangana and Andhra Pradesh would receive more rains as the south-west monsoon would withdraw on October 12. Other places, the monsoon would withdraw on September 13.In his outlook for September month, the director general said most regions would receive normal to above normal, barring few areas, in the north-east and east as well as many parts of south peninsular India and some parts of north-west India.Meanwhile, the IMD, Amaravati, said thunderstorm accompanied with lightening is likely over north coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam till September 9. Strong winds with speed of 30kmph-40 kmph are likely at isolated places over north and south-coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Rayalaseema.On September 10 and September 11, heavy rains are likely over north coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Rayalaseema.