Fresh Low Pressure in Bay, Rains to Last Till Month-end

Visakhapatnam:While rains continued to lash many parts of the state, IMD has said a fresh low-pressure area is likely to form over the southeast and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal on Friday.

This is likely to move west-northwestwards and become more marked by Saturday. The system would trigger heavy to very heavy rainfall over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema from October 26.



IMD said in a release on Thursday evening, “During the past 24 hours ending at 8:30 am on Thursday, Yanam in Puducherry recorded the heaviest rainfall of 11 cm, followed by 9 cm rainfall each in Masulipatnam (Krishna), Seetharamapuram (Nellore) and Racherla (Prakasam); 8 cm in Podili (Prakasam); and 7 cm each in Raipur (Nellore), Penagaluru (Annamayya), Atlur (YSR Kadapa) and Brahmasamudram (Anantapur).

A report from Kurnool said rainfall disrupted communication in Kurnool and Nandyal on the national highway connecting Kurnool and Guntur. Vehicle movement from Atmakur to Vijayawada and Srisailam has been affected.

Officials are diverting traffic via Nandyal. Police have warned commuters against using the Nallamala forest route due to the overflowing stream.

Meanwhile, maize farmers in Allagadda suffered severe losses. Rain water, combined with water from the Telugu Ganga canal, submerged maize lying on the roads, leaving farmers distressed. The affected stretch along the roads extends about 20 km within the Allagadda constituency.

IMD forecast that parts of the Guntur, Bapatla, Prakasam, Nandyal and Kurnool districts would experience heavy rainfall on Friday while parts of the coastal AP and Rayalaseema would experience thunder showers.



On October 25, Prakasam, Nandyal and YSR Kadapa districts may experience heavy rainfall, while parts of the coastal AP and Rayalaseema will experience thunderstorms. On October 26 , parts of the Bapatla, Prakasam, Nellore and Tirupati districts will experience heavy rainfall.

