Fresh Low Pressure Area Over Bay, Rains For North Andhra

Visakhapatnam: A low pressure area formed over north Bay of Bengal is causing heavy rains over north coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP) on Tuesday, said IMD, Amaravati, report.

As the sea condition is very likely to be rough (squally weather with wind speed reaching 40 - 50 kmph) the IMD cautioned fishermen not to venture into the sea along and off Andhra Pradesh coast till September 5.

Weathermen said the low-pressure-area is likely to become more marked over the same region on Wednesday. It said rainfall is likely at many places over coastal Andhra Pradesh (CAP) and one or two places over Rayalaseema region in the state during the next three days.

The southwest monsoon is normal over CAP and weak over Rayalaseema.

During the past 24 hours, Garividi in Vizianagaram district recorded the highest rainfall in the state at 9 cm, followed by 8 cm each at Gantyada (Vizianagaram) and Jiyyammavalasa (Manyam), 7 cm in Veeraghattam (Manyam), 6 cm each in Ranastalam (Srikakulam) and Bondapalle (Vizianagaram), 5 cm rain each in Balijipeta (Manyam), Cheepurupalle and Mentada of Vizianagaram district.

The IMD forecast heavy rainfall at isolated places over NCAP and Yanam on Wednesday while thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely over CAP. Strong winds with speed of 40-50 kmph likely at isolated places over CAP and Rayalaseema on Wednesday.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely over NCAP on Thursday (September 4). Strong winds with speed of 40-50 kmph likely at isolated places over CAP and Rayalaseema during the period.