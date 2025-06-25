Free Sparsha Darshan at Srisailam to Resume from July 1

Kurnool: The Srisailam temple will resume the Free Sparsha Darshan of Sri Mallikarjuna Swamy from July 1. The facility will be available four days a week, from Tuesday to Friday, between 1.45 pm and 3.45 pm.

Speaking on the occasion, executive officer M. Srinivasa Rao said that to ensure transparency and accountability, a computerised token system will be introduced. Tokens will be issued daily at designated counters, bearing the devotee’s name, Aadhaar number, and phone number. These details will be scanned at the entrance prior to access. Around 1,000 to 1,200 tokens will be issued each day, depending on capacity.

During Sparsha Darshan hours, paid darshan counters (Rs 300 and Rs 150) will be suspended, and only devotees in the free darshan queue will be permitted. Traditional attire is mandatory—men must wear white pancha and scarf, while women must wear sarees, or salwar kameez with chunni. Darshan will not be available on major festivals, public holidays, or during unusually heavy rush, which will be notified in advance.