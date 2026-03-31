Free Power Scheme For Weavers From April 1

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, will roll out a free electricity scheme for weavers across the state from April 1, fulfilling a key pre-election promise of the NDA coalition.

Under the scheme, handloom weavers will receive up to 200 units of free electricity per month, while power loom operators will be eligible for up to 500 units.

The initiative is expected to cost the exchequer around `150 crore annually and aims to ease the burden of rising input costs, particularly electricity, which is essential for weaving, dyeing and related processes.

The scheme will benefit about 1,04,488 weaver families, including nearly 93,000 handloom households and 11,488 power loom units. Officials estimate that each handloom family will save around `8,640 annually, while power loom units could save up to `21,600.

Handlooms and textiles minister S. Savitha said the government is focused on ensuring both welfare and long-term growth of the sector and securing a dignified livelihood for weavers.

She said several measures have been introduced to revive the sector, including increasing weavers’ pensions to `4,000, enhancing thrift fund contributions, offering up to 90 per cent subsidy on modern equipment, and providing a 15 per cent subsidy on yarn along with ensuring quality raw material supply.

Cluster-based development has been accelerated, with `10.44 crore sanctioned for small clusters. Major projects include a mega handloom cluster at Dharmavaram with an outlay of `38.31 crore, and specialised clusters at Pithapuram (`12 crore) and Mangalagiri (`22.35 crore).

Marketing support has been strengthened through exhibitions and tie-ups with e-commerce platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart, enabling direct sales to consumers. Digital reforms in APCO have also received national recognition with a SKOCH award.

Savitha said the free power scheme will help revitalise the handloom sector and ensure economic stability for weaver families. She added that the government is also extending health protection through a universal health policy and plans to launch the ‘Nethanna Bharosa’ scheme, offering ?25,000 assistance to eligible families.

Minister for education, IT and electronics Nara Lokesh and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan have urged citizens to support the sector by purchasing handloom products regularly.