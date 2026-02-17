Free Power for Handloom Weavers from April 1: Minister Savitha

VIJAYAWADA: Free power would be extended to handloom and powerloom weavers from April 1, while enhanced free electricity has been sanctioned for barbers’ salons, Minister for Backward Classes, S. Savitha, has said

“The state government has undertaken an extensive programme to promote employment, education and overall economic empowerment of Backward Classes,” Savitha claimed in the AP Assembly on Tuesday.

The minister said the state government would soon fill 1,291 sanitation worker posts and 142 cook-cum-helper vacancies in BC welfare hostels.

Replying to a question from Ch. Vamsi Krishna during the budget session, the minister said the government was according top priority to the uplift of Backward Classes. She announced the establishment of 10 new MJP BC Gurukulams and the upgradation of six existing MJP residential schools into junior colleges to expand BCs’ access to quality education.

At present, she said, 84,446 students are being accommodated in 1,100 BC welfare hostels, while 39,832 students are pursuing education in 109 MJP Gurukulams with residential facilities.

Under the PM-YASASVI scheme, `145 crore has been released benefiting 3,05,840 students. An additional `69.33 crore has been sanctioned to provide UPS systems, RO plants, mosquito nets and kitchen utensils in hostels and Gurukulams.

Construction and repair works worth `160.60 crore are under way in MJP institutions. As part of the Swachh Bharat Mission, 971 toilets are being built in hostels. Track suits and shoes have also been distributed to Gurukulam students.

The government allocated `420.72 crore for post-matric scholarships and `933.76 crore for tuition fee reimbursement.

Highlighting infrastructure initiatives, Savitha said BC Bhavans were sanctioned in 13 erstwhile district headquarters, with works completed in Chittoor and Srikakulam and progressing in Eluru, Nellore and Kurnool. `18.69 crore is required for the ongoing works.

In the past 20 months, `31,331.25 crore has been disbursed to 1,59,99,934 BC beneficiaries through DBT and non-DBT schemes, including welfare pensions, fishermen relief, ‘Talliki Vandanam’ and ‘Deepam-2’.