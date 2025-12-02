Free Medical Camp Held for Home Guards in Vijayawada

Vijayawada: A free medical camp for home guards and their families was organised at the AR Grounds in Vijayawada on Monday by the voluntary organisation, AAP SAB KI AWAAZ, ahead of Home Guards Rising Day on December 6. The camp was held to address the health needs of personnel who work long hours under high pressure.

NTR district police commissioner S.V. Rajasekhar Babu inaugurated the camp and appreciated the NGO for extending medical services to home guards who often neglect their health due to demanding duties. He said the initiative would help improve their well-being and enhance service efficiency. He also encouraged the organisation to continue similar community-oriented activities.

The camp brought together leading doctors from various hospitals to provide free health check-ups and consultations to home guards and their families within the NTR commissionerate limits. Senior officials, including Admin DCPs K.G.V. Sarita and S.V.D. Prasad, AR, additional DCP K. Koteshwara Rao, and others, participated.