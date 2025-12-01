 Top
Free Laddus Distributed At Srisailam

Andhra Pradesh
1 Dec 2025 7:33 PM IST

The newly set up chamber of the Trust Board chairman in the administrative building was also inaugurated on the same day: Reports

Srisailam temple — DC File

KURNOOL: The free laddu distribution for devotees who purchase ₹500 Sparsha Darshanam and ₹300 Ati Sheeghra Darshanam tickets was inaugurated at the Srisailam temple on Monday. The programme was launched by Devasthanams Trust Board chairman Pothugunta Ramesh Naidu, along with board members and executive officer M. Srinivasa Rao. Free laddus were being distributed to devotees through counters numbered 9 and 10.

They later performed bhumi puja for the modernisation of Sri Gokulam on the temple premises. The newly set up chamber of the Trust Board chairman in the administrative building was also inaugurated on the same day.

A new Kailasa Kankanala counter behind the Goddess Bhramaramba Devi temple and a new donation centre near the Rathashala were formally opened for the convenience of devotees. Trust Board member Bodepudi Venkata Subba Rao and others participated in the programme.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
