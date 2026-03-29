Free Health Check-Up For TD Cadre

VIJAYAWADA: Declaring that the Telugu Desam was born for the self-respect and welfare of the Telugu people, Education Minister Nara Lokesh on Sunday said that the party’s strength lay in its committed cadre.

Participating in the 44th foundation day celebrations at the party’s central office in Mangalagiri along with chief minister Naidu, Lokesh announced that the party would conduct free health check-ups for its cadre as part of the anniversary initiative.He urged leaders to remain accessible to the public and called for unity and discipline within the party.Lokesh hailed NTR as the embodiment of humility and a visionary who introduced the concept of welfare governance. NTR’s pioneering initiatives included subsidised rice, pensions, housing for the poor, Gurukul schools, equal property rights for women and the abolition of the Patel-Patwari system, he noted.“In just seven years, NTR introduced transformative welfare schemes that set the benchmarks for the country,” he said.Lokesh credited party chief Chandrababu Naidu with the vision to usher in development-oriented governance. He cited initiatives such as women’s reservations in education and employment, the Deepam scheme, DWCRA groups, Rythu Bazaars, Cyberabad and Amaravati. “From IT to quantum technology, he continues to redefine progress,” the minister remarked.Emphasising the role of grassroots workers, Lokesh said TD cadre had demonstrated unmatched courage and loyalty, often risking their lives for the party. “Workers carried the flag, fought the battles and protected the party’s legacy,” he said, adding that dedicated workers are being recognised and given due prominence within the party structure.Taking a swipe at TD’s political opponents, the minister alleged that those who once vowed to eliminate the party have themselves faded into irrelevance. He criticised the YSRC for its “anarchic rule” and claimed that several TD workers had been targeted during that period.Listing welfare measures of the present government, the minister said pensions have been enhanced, free LPG cylinders are being distributed, and thousands of teaching and police posts have been filled. He also announced a job calendar to fill over 10,000 vacancies within a year.