Free gas refills starts from Diwali: Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has reached a 100-day progress report of his alliance government to every household through the Idi Manchi Prabhutvam mass campaign programme.

In addition to highlighting the achievements of the government in the last three months, Naidu also announced the fulfilment of another campaign promise: free gas refills starting from Diwali.

Telugu Desam leaders feel the Idi Manchi Prabhutvam would boost the government’s image.

The Chief Minister asked the party cadres including ministers and legislators to tour their constituencies and explain the achievements of the present government. They visited houses, pasted stickers and distributed pamphlets on the ‘achievements’.

They also sought to highlight the Tirumala ghee adulteration controversy. Ministers Parthasarathy, Ramanaidu, Sandhya Rani, Vangalapudi Anita, Ramprasad Reddy, Kollu Ravindra and others said the devotees were deeply hurt by the poor quality of anna prasadam at the ‘Mathrusri Tarigonda Vengamamba Anna Prasadam Centre’ and the poor quality of the Laddus in Tirumala.

“Now, the quality of Anna Prasadam and Laddus has improved. Industrial climate improved in Rayalaseema,” they claimed.

The TD highlighted repeal of the Land Titling Act, Enhanced NTR social security pensions and payment of salaries to government employees on every first of the month, the Mega DSC Recruitment to fill 16,347 posts, the skill survey, the able handling of the Vijayawada floods, the crackdown on land encroachments, return of global companies like Foxconn, Suzlon and Brookfield Corporation to AP and the clearing of paddy procurement dues.

The TD leaders also highlighted the progress of Polavaram works at a brisk pace with an allotment of `12,517 crore funds from the Centre, steps against land encroachments in north AP, restoration of law and order in Vizag City, etc as the emerging positives.