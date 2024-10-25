Free Gas Distribution Scheme from Diwali: Nadendla Manohar

Vijayawada:: The Andhra Pradesh government will launch a free gas distribution scheme starting from Diwali. Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar shared details of the scheme at a press conference held at the Secretariat.

“Once a cylinder is booked, the government will notify the recipients. Oil companies have committed to delivering cylinders within 24 to 48 hours, with urban areas receiving supplies within 24 hours. Cash will be deposited into recipients' accounts within 48 hours of cylinder delivery. The state government is allocating Rs. 894 crore to the oil companies. On October 29, the chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu will hand over a cheque to the oil companies,” the minister explained.



