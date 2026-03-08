Free Eye Camp Screens Nearly 1,000 in Nellore

Nellore:Dr Prem Reddy Foundation, in association with Shankara Nethralaya, organised a free eye screening camp at Nidiguntapadu village in Venkatachalam mandal on Saturday.

Nearly 1,000 people underwent eye examinations at the camp, while 125 patients were referred for cataract surgeries. Medical teams screened villagers, identified vision problems and guided those requiring further treatment.

Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy visited the camp, interacted with patients and reviewed the services. He appreciated the organisers for providing specialised eye care to rural communities.

Referring to Prem Sagar Reddy, the MP said the foundation’s initiatives reflect his commitment to social service and urged people to utilise such free medical camps to safeguard their eye health.