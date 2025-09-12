Free Bicycles For Addanki Students: Gottipati

TIRUPATI: Energy minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar has announced that every high school student in Addanki constituency will be provided with free bicycles by the coming Sankranti festival.

The minister distributed 205 bicycles to students of the Zilla Parishad High School at Budavada in J. Pangaluru mandal of Bapatla district on Friday. The bicycles were provided under the P4 scheme with CSR funds contributed by Megha Company and Netherlands-based Mohr Foundation.

Interacting with the students after the distribution, Ravi Kumar enquired about the facilities available in the school. He assured that all students from Classes 6 to 10 in Addanki constituency would receive bicycles by Sankranti. “Distribution has already been completed in some mandals, and the remaining students will be covered in the next four months”, he said.

The minister added that under the leadership of minister Nara Lokesh, quality uniforms and textbooks had been supplied to students, and special attention was being given to mid-day meals. He stressed that no student should miss education due to lack of transport, hence bicycles were being given free of cost. He also advised students to ride with care and urged parents to guide children on road safety.

Later in Addanki town, the minister distributed Chief Minister’s Relief Fund cheques to beneficiaries at the municipal office. A total of 218 beneficiaries received cheques worth ₹1,18,43,916, while five others were given Letters of Credit (LoC) amounting to ₹9 lakh. He stated that the new health insurance policy would stand as a milestone in the state’s history.