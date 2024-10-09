Fraudulent appointment letters target job aspirants in AP

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has issued a press note warning the public about the circulation of fraudulent appointment letters by unidentified individuals. These fake documents falsely claim to be issued by a member of the APPSC, misleading job aspirants.

The commission clarified that all official appointments are conducted through proper channels and established procedures by the concerned departments. It emphasised that no appointment letters are authorised or issued by any member of the APPSC, urging candidates to treat any claims of job offers from a member’s office as suspicious.

In light of these fraudulent activities, the APPSC has advised job seekers to remain vigilant against such scams, refrain from paying money to anyone promising jobs or appointments, and report any suspicious incidents to the appropriate authorities without delay.

The press further stated that a complaint regarding this issue has already been lodged at the local police station, and legal action is being prepared against those involved in creating or distributing these fraudulent letters.

For verification or further inquiries, candidates can contact the APPSC at appschelpdesk@gmail.com or call 0866-2527821. The Commission also reminded the public that it publishes selection notifications with registered numbers exclusively on its official website.