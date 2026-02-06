FPOs Must Be Shaped Into Self-Reliant Institutions: Kondapalli Srinivas

Vijayawada: Minister for MSMEs, rural poverty alleviation and NRI empowerment Kondapalli Srinivas has called for concerted efforts to transform Farmer-Producer Organisations (FPOs) into self-sustaining and financially viable institutions, stressing their critical role in strengthening rural livelihoods.

Chairing a review meeting at the State Rural Poverty Alleviation Society (SERP) headquarters in Vijayawada on Thursday, the minister directed officials to align various Central government schemes and initiatives implemented through different departments with FPOs. He said such convergence would enhance productivity, market access and income generation for farmers, while ensuring long-term sustainability of FPOs.

The meeting, attended by representatives of NGOs providing technical support to FPOs and senior SERP officials, focused on the formation, strengthening and current performance of FPOs. The minister underlined the need to develop a dedicated assessment tool to objectively evaluate the institutional capacity and growth trajectory of FPOs across the state.

As part of the ‘One FPO–One Product’ approach, detailed discussions were held on value chain development and the range of livelihood initiatives being implemented at the FPO level. The minister instructed officials to prepare clear monthly and annual roadmaps, along with comprehensive livelihood plans, to ensure measurable outcomes and timely progress.

Emphasising the importance of knowledge sharing, Srinivas suggested documenting successful FPO models through video case studies so that best practices could be replicated across districts. He also called for the development of a standardised format to review the performance of NGO partners and asked them to work in close coordination with district project directors while designing and implementing programmes.

SERP secretary Vakati Karuna, deputy CEO Sriramulu Naidu, and representatives from organisations including Hyper International, BREDS, Kalagudi, Digital Green, Vasan and Vijayavahini Charitable Foundation participated in the meeting, along with senior SERP officials.