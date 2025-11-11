Four Youths Die As Car Overturns Near Gandigunta

VIJAYAWADA: Four youths were killed when their car overturned and fell onto the service road from the national highway near Gandigunta of Vuyyur mandal in Krishna district in the early hours of Tuesday.

According to Vuyyur police, the youths were travelling from Vijayawada to Machilipatnam when the driver reportedly lost control. Three died on the spot, while the fourth succumbed to injuries at the Vijayawada government hospital.

Preliminary investigation suggests speeding as the cause of the accident.

The deceased were identified as Papayya (22), Rakesh (22), Prince (21) and Chintayya (19).

A case has been registered and investigation is underway.