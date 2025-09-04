Four Trains To Halt At Piduguralla

VIJAYAWADA: Passengers from Palnadu district will no longer have to travel to distant stations to board long-distance trains, as the Indian Railways has approved halts for several express trains at Piduguralla railway station.

The move follows sustained efforts by Narasaraopet MP Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu, who raised the long-pending demand with the Ministry of Railway and held discussions with concerned officials.

Devarayalu said that for years, commuters from Piduguralla and surrounding areas faced inconvenience as express trains bound for Hyderabad, Kacheguda, and Lingampalli passed through the town without stopping. He deplored that the absence of a halt forced passengers to travel to Guntur to board these trains hence he took the issue to the railway department.

Acting on the MP’s request, the railway department has sanctioned halts for four trains at Piduguralla. The details of trains are 17255 Narasapur – Lingampalli Express which arrives at 12.20 am and departs at 12.21 am. 17256 Lingampalli – Narasapur Express: arrival at 12.40 am, departure at 12:41 am.17625 Kacheguda – Repalle Express: arrival at 2.10 am., departure at 2.11 am.

17626 Repalle – Vikarabad Express: Arrival at 1:20 a.m., departure at 1:21 a.m.