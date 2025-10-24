Four Teenagers Swept Away In Swarnamukhi River; Search Operations Underway

TIRUPATI: A fun outing turned tragic when four teenagers were swept away in River Swarnamukhi near Vedantapuram in Tirupati Rural mandal on Friday. The group of seven youngsters from Agraharam village had gone swimming in the river when the incident occurred.

According to police, three of them were rescued by locals while four others, identified as Prakash, 17, Chinna, 15, Teju, 19, and Balu, 18, were caught in the strong current and went missing. The body of Balu was later recovered by rescue teams while efforts are underway to trace the remaining three.

Tirupati district superintendent of police L. Subba Rayudu rushed to the spot after receiving the information and reviewed the rescue efforts. Police, fire service personnel and SDRF teams have launched a search operation with the help of professional divers and drone surveillance. Search operations continued late into the evening, with teams combing different stretches of the river.

SP Subba Rayudu said all resources were being mobilised to locate the missing youths and that the search would continue until they are found.

He appealed to residents, especially youngsters, to avoid entering rivers, reservoirs and other water bodies when currents are strong. He urged parents to keep a close watch on their children and prevent them from venturing into unsafe areas. The SP also advised the public to immediately contact the police control room at 112 in case of any emergencies.

Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan expressed deep grief over the incident. In a statement, he said the mishap was deeply saddening. He conveyed his condolences to the families of the victims.

Pawan Kalyan also urged the public to exercise caution during the rainy season, as rivers and streams tend to overflow. He advised people, especially the youth, to refrain from entering water bodies during this period. The deputy Chief minister also directed officials to install warning signboards near riverbanks and water channels to prevent such accidents in the future.