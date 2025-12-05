Four Students Killed, Two Injured in Mishap

Vijayawada:Four students have died while two sustained severe injuries when the car in which they were travelling rammed against a container lorry at rear side at high speed at Chilakaluripeta in Palnadu district on Thursday.



According to Chilakaluripet police, a car with students from a private college was proceeding from Guntur to Ongole when its driver lost control and hit the container lorry resulting in the death of four of them on the spot. The severely injured were admitted to the hospital for medical treatment.



Police booked a case and investigating.



Farmers demand compensation for crop lands

Kurnool:Farmers from several villages staged a protest on Thursday, demanding compensation for their crop lands that are getting submerged due to water storage in the Gajuladinne reservoir in Gonegandla mandal. They stopped the vehicle of the joint collector, Noorul Quamer, and expressed concern that they are suffering heavy losses every year due to repeated flooding.



The farmers said that if the reservoir's water level were raised to 378 meters, their lands would be permanently affected. Instead of compensation alone, they demanded either government jobs or alternative land for their livelihood.

Following the protest, the joint collector inspected the reservoir gates and reviewed its storage capacity. He later examined the land records with the local tahsildar and project DE M Subbarayudu. He also visited the submerged crop fields in Iron Banda and Enakandla villages.

Responding to the farmers’ demands, the joint collector assured them that proper justice would be done. Assistant director of agriculture Mohammed Khadri, agriculture officer Hemalatha, and other officials accompanied the JC during the inspection.

Molested Inter girl who attempted suicide succumbs

Kurnool:A 17-year-old intermediate student from Chennekothapalli mandal, who attempted suicide after being molested and assaulted by a fellow student on an APSRTC bus, died on Wednesday evening while undergoing treatment at the Government General Hospital in Anantapur.



The girl, a second-year intermediate student studying at a private college in Dharmavaram, was travelling to college on November 26 when the accused, also an intermediate student from the same mandal and studying at another college in Dharmavaram, allegedly made obscene gestures at her on the bus. When she confronted him, he verbally abused her and reportedly attacked her in front of passengers.

Deeply distressed, she first approached Dharmavaram police, but was redirected to Chennekothapalli police station as the incident fell under its jurisdiction. She later lodged a formal complaint with her father. Hours after returning home, she attempted suicide and was rushed to the hospital, where she remained unconscious for eight days.

Based on her complaint, police had registered a case earlier, but took the accused into custody only on Thursday following her death.

The girl’s parents accused police of delaying action, alleging that immediate arrest and strict intervention could have prevented the tragedy. Family members and locals have demanded stringent punishment and fast-tracking of the case to ensure justice.

KMC seizes tax-defaulting units

Kurnool:The Kurnool Municipal Corporation (KMC) has begun taking strict action against property tax defaulters. On Thursday, the National Tea Stall and Sweet Shop near Kids World was seized for not paying arrears of ` 6.58 lakh. The Geetanjali Nursing College was also seized due to pending dues of `5.53 lakh.



A special drive is now underway across the city to recover long-pending property tax dues. Officials said that if property tax is not paid for more than 6 years, a charge sheet will be filed in court under the RR Act for the seizure of the property. It was also stated that total arrears from defaulters have reached about `130 crore, causing a major financial loss to the corporation.

Additional commissioner R.G.V. Krishna said the details of the top 100 tax defaulters will soon be displayed at major intersections. He also said that letters will be sent to government offices regarding their pending dues, and meetings will be held with concerned department officials soon.

DDO office opens in Atmakur



Nellore:A new Divisional Development Officer (DDO) office was formally inaugurated at Atmakur on Wednesday by endowments minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, marking a key milestone in the government’s efforts to strengthen rural administration. The event was part of a larger statewide launch, during which Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan virtually inaugurated 77 DDO offices in Chittoor, creating a festive atmosphere across the district.



In Nellore, MLC Beeda Ravichandra, and in Kavali, MLA D.V. Krishna Reddy inaugurated the newly set-up offices in their respective constituencies, with officials and public representatives participating.

Speaking virtually with Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy congratulated him for promptly implementing the decision, approved by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, to modernise and strengthen the panchayati raj system across Andhra Pradesh.

Minister Anam said the establishment of DDO offices would reinforce the decades-old rural administrative structure and make government services more accessible to villagers. He highlighted that efforts are being intensified to improve essential amenities in rural areas, including roads, drinking water, healthcare, and education.

He said employees who had long awaited promotions are now benefiting from the new administrative setup, bringing joy to staff. The minister also suggested that permanent buildings with uniform designs be constructed for DDO offices statewide, a proposal the Deputy CM welcomed.

Minister Ramanarayana Reddy emphasised that the coalition government is committed to bringing transformative changes to the rural sector, which he described as the backbone of the nation.

Worker from Sathyasai missing in West Africa

Kurnool:Ramachandra, a resident of Kovvur village in Vandlapalli of Talupula mandal in Sri Sathya Sai district, has gone missing in Mali, West Africa, causing serious concern among his family members. He had gone to Mali about a year ago to work as a borewell operator in a private company.



According to his family, Ramachandra last spoke to them on November 22. Since then, there has been no contact with him. On November 23, the company management informed the family members that he had allegedly been abducted by unidentified assailants. However, no further details about his whereabouts have been shared so far.



Deeply worried over the situation, the family members are seeking government support to trace him and bring him back safely. They have appealed to Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and minister N. Lokesh to intervene and help in securing Ramachandra’s safe return.



Meanwhile, Kadiri DSP J. Sivannarayana Swamy said the police have not received any formal complaint related to the incident. However, he stated that efforts are being made to collect complete details regarding the case.



AP State FiberNet ex-chairman asks ACB court to hear his version before closure of a case against CM Naidu



Vijayawada:AP State FiberNet Limited former chairman and YSRC leader Goutham Reddy filed a petition in the ACB Court with a plea to hear his arguments in the case before its closure. The matter is likely to be taken up for hearing on Friday.



In his petition, the former chairman mentioned that it was learnt that the AP State FiberNet Limited former managing director M. Madhusudhan Reddy withdrew his petition filed against Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu when he was in the Opposition. He said that based on it, the ACB was reportedly getting ready to close the case. He said it was at his behest as chairman, the then MD wrote to the ACB to take up inquiry against Naidu over irregularities in the AP State FiberNet Limited.



Devotional grandeur marks sacred Giripradakshina

Vijayawada:The sacred Giripradakshina around Indrakeeladri hill was performed with devotional grandeur on Thursday, coinciding with Margasira Pournami of the Sri Vishwavasu Year. Devotees in large numbers participated in the annual ritual, traditionally believed to fulfil wishes when performed around the sacred hill housing Goddess Kanaka Durga and Lord Malleswara.



As per the guidance of scholars, circumambulating the hill on a full-moon day, when the divine presence of Jagajjanani, Malleswara, and the associated deities is considered most powerful, is highly auspicious. Following this belief, the Giripradakshina began in the early hours from the Sri Kamadhenu Ammavaru shrine near the ghat road entrance.

Temple executive officer V.K. Seena Naik performed special pujas, broke a coconut and flagged off the procession. Traditional Kolatam dances, bhajans, sankirtans, drum troupes, mangala vadyam, and Vedic chanting by scholars added colour and spiritual vibrancy to the event. The procession covered Ghat Road, Ammavari Temple, Kummaripalem Centre, Vidyadharapuram, Milk Factory area, Chittinagar, Kothapet and Brahmin Street, before returning to the Indrakeeladri hill. Large numbers of devotees waited along the route, offering harati and showering flowers. Residents of Vidyadhara Puram, Milk Factory, Chittinagar and Kothapet cleaned the path with turmeric water as the deities’ procession passed.

Devotees thronged the temple for darshan of Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy, marking the day with deep devotion. Trust board members, Sthanacharya V. Shiva Prasad Sharma, deputy chief priest B. Shankara Sandilya, chief priest R. Srinivasa Sastry, and other temple staff participated in the event.

Four held in kidnap, extortion case

Visakhapatnam:Vizianagaram district police on Thursday arrested four persons in connection with the kidnapping and extortion of a Visakhapatnam resident, while four more suspects remain at large.



According to Vizianagaram Rural circle inspector B. Lakshmana Rao, the incident took place on November 23 when Mahesh Kumar Yadav of Visakhapatnam travelled to Vizianagaram to meet a friend employed with the Coast Guard. While the two were heading towards Rama Narayana from Denkada on a scooter, a car intercepted them and forcibly abducted Mahesh.

The victim was allegedly tortured by the kidnappers, who snatched his gold chain and ring and took ₹10,000 in cash. The following day, they forced him to sign a blank paper and threatened to kill him unless he paid ₹20 lakh. Mahesh was later abandoned in Visakhapatnam.

Based on the complaint, Vizianagaram Rural police registered a case and launched a probe, leading to the arrest of four accused, Kilaparthi Nagam Naidu, 38, Konna Ramakrishna, 43, Budda Paramesh, 26, and Nelateti Chiranjeevi, 25. All four were remanded to judicial custody.

Inspector Lakshmana Rao said that four other suspects have been identified and special teams have been formed to trace them.

Mummidivaram police rescue teenaged girl

Kakinada:Mummidivaram police traced out a 16-year-old girl within eight hours of her kidnapping following a complaint by her parents.

Area circle inspector M. Mohan Kumar said the girl is studying in Class IX in the Mummidivaram Gurukul School of Konaseema district.

A 35-year-old person named Moka Giribabu came to the school. Claiming to be the girl’s paternal uncle, he requested the school principal to send her with him to take her to a hospital for the treatment. But, the Principal refused to send the girl with him.

Later the person came along with a woman to the school and urged school authorities to send the girl with him for treating her medical ailment. After taking letters from the two, school officials gave the permission.

However, when the girl did not return to the hostel by evening, school officials phoned her parents, who realised their daughter had been kidnapped and complained to the Mummidivaram Police Station.

CI Mohan Kumar said once police started searching for the girl, the man and the women reached the school on Thursday Morning and handed over the girl.

Mummidivaram police have registered a case under the POCSO Act and sent her for medical examination. Amalapuram DSP T.S.R.K. Prasad is investigating the case.

Shaik Nagur Baby returns safely from Dubai

Kakinada:East Godavari district officials have ensured the safe return of Shaik Nagur Baby from Dubai to her native Dharavaram village in Kovvuru mandal, thereby ending her turmoil after she got trapped in the web of fake migration agents.

When employment opportunities did not materialise, Nagur Baby raised ₹1 lakh money and went to Dubai, believing the rosy picture painted by a fake agent. However, she ended up doing menial jobs, resulting in severe stress that resulted in health issues.

Unable to work, she contacted her family, which approached district collector Keerthi Chekuri, who entrusted the task of bring back Nagur Baby to Migration Committee nodal officer K. Lacha Rao, who contacted the Indian Embassy and carried out the follow up works, leading to Nagur Baby finally reaching her Dharavaram village.

Keerthi Chekuri has advised people of the district not to fall prey to fake agents, but look for employment opportunities abroad through official channels. The collector said enough job opportunities are available locally through skill development, NAC centres and other systems.



