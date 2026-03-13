Four Revenue Officials Suspended Over Land Mutation Irregularities

Vijayawada: Guntur district collector A. Thameem Ansariya has suspended four revenue officials, including a tahsildar, over alleged irregularities in a land mutation case in Tadikonda mandal.

The action followed an inquiry into the handling of a land mutation matter, which found that the officials had processed the mutation in violation of prescribed norms and procedures, leading to discrepancies in revenue records.

Based on the findings, Tadikonda tahsildar P. Meher Kumar and revenue inspector N. Hanumantha Rao were placed under suspension. Two village revenue officers — T. Brahmaiah of Tadikonda-3 Swarna village and G. Rambabu of Tadikonda-4 Swarna village — were also suspended for their role in the case.

The collector said the officials had acted in violation of established rules governing land mutation procedures. Such lapses, the administration noted, could undermine the integrity of revenue records and erode public trust in the system.

Officials said the disciplinary action was intended to send a clear message that negligence or violation of rules in sensitive matters such as land records would not be tolerated.

The district administration has also directed revenue staff across the district to strictly follow government procedures and maintain transparency and accountability in all revenue-related transactions. It warned that any deviation from established norms would invite stringent action.

The collector emphasised that maintaining accurate land records and ensuring fairness in mutation procedures remain key priorities for the district administration.