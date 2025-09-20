 Top
Four Pilgrims Injured As Bus Overturns In Guntur District

Andhra Pradesh
DC Correspondent
20 Sept 2025 9:37 PM IST

The bus was carrying 50 devotees on a 50-day pilgrimage from Jaipur, having completed 28 days so far: Phirangipuram police

Representational Image — DC File

VIJAYAWADA: Four pilgrims sustained minor injuries, one of them suffering a broken knee, when the private bus they were travelling in overturned at Merakapudi village in Phirangipuram mandal, Guntur district, at around 4.30 am on Saturday.

According to Phirangipuram police, the bus was carrying 50 devotees on a 50-day pilgrimage from Jaipur, having completed 28 days so far. The vehicle, which had started from Annavaram late on Friday night, was proceeding towards Srisailam when it veered off the road to the left side, causing the accident.

The injured pilgrims were admitted to a local hospital for treatment. Police have registered a case, and an investigation is underway.


