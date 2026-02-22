Four New PG Seats Sanctioned For Paediatric Surgery

Anantapur: The National Medical Commission (NMC) has sanctioned four new postgraduate (PG) seats for the Department of Paediatric Surgery under the super-speciality wing of Government Medical College, Anantapur, for the academic year 2025–26.

Following the approval, head of the Department of Paediatric Surgery Dr G. Chalapathi, associate professor Dr V. Mrudula, assistant professor Dr C. Swathi and tutor Dr Bhaskar, along with NMC committee members Dr Madhusudan and Dr Praveen Deen, met principal Prof Dr M. Vijayashree and superintendent Prof Dr Mallishwari to express their gratitude.

Deputy superintendent Prof Dr Benedict, vice-principals Dr Shamshad Begum, Dr S. Sharon Sonia and Dr T. Madhu, and head of the anatomy department Dr Umamaheswara Rao also welcomed the sanction of the new PG seats.