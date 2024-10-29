Four more sand reaches opened in Nellore

Kurnool: Municipal administration and urban development minister Ponguru Narayana announced plans to further alleviate sand congestion by opening four more reaches, aiming to lower sand prices to Rs 1,200 per tonne. Currently, transportation costs range from Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,000, a significant decrease from previous rates of Rs 4,000 to Rs 5,000 per tractor load.

During an inspection of sand reaches in Nellore city along with officials and local TD leaders, the minister said the government was committed to ensuring seamless sand access for local people. He directed the officials to install CCTV cameras at all reaches to monitor activities, warning that illegal machinery would be seized and violators would face legal action. He highlighted the Chief Minister's vision to boost the real estate and construction sectors, emphasizing that the free sand policy aims to lower construction costs, allowing people to transport sand using bullock carts without fees.

The minister inspected reaches at Bhagat Singh Colony, Bodigadi Thota, Gandhi Girijan Colony, Deendayal Nagar, Porlukatta and Pottepalem and discussed the operational details with officials. Now, four more sand reaches have been opened within Nellore city limits, resulting in significant cost reductions. TD state general secretary Kotamreddy Srinivasulu Reddy, municipal commissioner Surya Teja, deputy mayor P. Roop Kumar Yadav, and party leaders were present during the inspection.