Four-Month-Old Baby Boy Dies in Bandicoot Attack in Palnadu District

Vijayawada: A four-month-old specially abled baby boy died after being attacked by bandicoots while lying on a bed at Ravvaram village in Nuzendla mandal of Palnadu district on Wednesday morning.

According to Vinukonda rural police, the boy’s father, Guravaiah, had gone out to sell bangles and other ornaments, while his mother, Durgamma, took their four-year-old daughter to a hotel in the village centre to buy idlis for breakfast.

Before leaving, she placed the baby on the bed to sleep. By the time the mother and daughter returned home, the boy had suffered multiple bites from bandicoots, leaving abrasions on his tender skin. Though she rushed to take him to hospital, he succumbed to his injuries.

The couple had been living in a makeshift tent near farmlands on the outskirts of the village. Police have registered a case, and an investigation is underway.