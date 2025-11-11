Four Killed in Road Accident in Krishna District

Four youth killed in a road accident occurred near Gändigunta village in Uyyuru mandal of Krishna district when a car lost control and flipped off the national highway onto the service road. Three youths from Vijayawada’s Kunduru village died on the spot, while another, who sustained severe injuries, succumbed while undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Police reached the scene and conducted an investigation. Preliminary reports suggest that overspeeding led to the accident. The bodies have been shifted to Uyyuru Government Hospital for post-mortem examination.





