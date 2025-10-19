Four Injured In Cracker Blast At Manyam Bus Station

VISAKHAPATNAM: A firecracker explosion injured four people at the RTC bus station in Parvathipuram Manyam district on Sunday. The blast occurred while workers were unloading bags and parcels from a bus that had arrived from Vizianagaram through a parcel service.

Two of the four injured are reported to be in serious condition. They were initially taken to a nearby hospital, before the critically injured were shifted to a hospital in Visakhapatnam for better treatment. The explosion was so powerful that it shattered bus windows and damaged equipment at the station.

Parvathipuram Manyam superintendent of police S.V. Madhava Reddy confirmed that the blast took place during unloading. “Three to four persons sustained injuries, but none are in a life-threatening condition. Preliminary investigation indicates that firecrackers sent in the parcel exploded while being handled. Further investigation is underway,” the SP said.