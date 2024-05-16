Four injured due to fire mishap at car components mfg unit in Anantapur

Kurnool: Four workers injured and property worth Rs. 15 crores was damaged due to a fire mishap at the Gudipalli industrial area in Somandepalli mandal on Wednesday evening. The fire occurred at the car components manufacturing unit which specializes in making car headlights and glass components.

It all started when the workers were busy conducting welding operations when the sparks ignited the nearby materials, causing the flames to spread rapidly.

Amidst the chaos, four workers sustained injuries due to smoke inhalation as they attempted to contain the blaze. Despite efforts from workers and employees, the fire continued to rage, engulfing machinery and production equipment.

The intensity of the fire shattered glass panes and posed a threat to nearby structures. Sub-inspector Vijaykumar and assistant sub-inspector Murali Mohan arrived at the spot with their teams to assess the situation. Firefighters from Penukonda, Hindupuram, Puttaparthi, and surrounding areas mobilized to extinguish the flames.

