Four Held for Abetting Dowry Death of Woman, Infant in Chodavaram

Visakhapatnam: Four persons, including three members of a family, have been arrested on charges of abetting the suicide of a 30-year-old woman and her seven-month-old son in Chodavaram, Anakapalli district.

On 12 November, P. Veena killed her infant son, Vinus, later ended her at their residence in Chodavaram.

Investigations revealed that P. Umamaheswara Rao, a government teacher from Kundari Tiruwada village in Jiyyammavalasa mandal of Parvathipuram Manyam district, married his girlfriend Veena, a native of Gumada in Komarada mandal, in 2024. At the time of the marriage, Rao accepted `20 lakh and around 60 grams of gold jewellery as dowry from Veena’s family.

The couple later moved to Chodavaram and were blessed with a baby boy. However, police said Rao and his family members harassed Veena for additional dowry.

A nine-page suicide note recovered from Veena’s house stated that she faced mental torture and physical harassment at the hands of her husband Umamaheswara Rao, his sister Rupavati, brother-in-law Manikanta, and another woman, M. Vijayamma.

Veena’s family members alleged that she had suffered continuous harassment from these individuals and appealed to police to take strict action against all the accused in the dowry death case.

Task Force seizes 24 red sanders logs, arrests four smugglers in Srikalahasti

Tirupati: The Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force (RSASTF) seized 24 red sanders logs and arrested four smugglers in two separate operations in Srikalahasti mandal of Tirupati district.

Officials said that acting on instructions from RSASTF head L. Subba Rayudu and under the supervision of SP P. Srinivas, a team led by RSI T. Vishnuvardhan Kumar launched combing operations in the Adavaram beat on Saturday evening.

On Sunday morning, the team reached the Sadasivakona area, where they spotted a group of men carrying red sanders logs. When task force personnel tried to intercept them, the smugglers dropped the logs and attempted to flee. Police chased and arrested three men, all residents of Kallakurichi district in Tamil Nadu. Fifteen abandoned logs were seized at the spot.

In another operation the same day, a team led by RSI K. Maheshwara Naidu conducted combing near Teerdhalapalakona. Early in the morning, they noticed individuals carrying red sanders logs. On seeing the police, the smugglers dropped the logs and tried to escape. One person, also a native of Kallakurichi district, was arrested. Nine logs were seized from the area.

DSP V. Srinivas Reddy and ACF J. Srinivas questioned the arrested individuals, while CI S. Khader Basha and SI Rafi registered the cases. Further investigation is underway.

BCYP demands land allotment for all BC communities in Amaravati capital

Vijayawada: Bode Ramachandra Yadav, president of the Bharata Chaitanya Yuvajana Party (BCYP), has demanded land allotment for all Backward Classes (BC) communities in the state capital Amaravati, along with the construction of self-respect buildings for each BC group. Speaking at the Kartheeka Vana Mahotsavam in Mangalagiri on Sunday, he alleged that BCs continue to face grave injustices and criticised the government for what he described as a dual stance on their welfare.

Yadav said that even after more than a decade since Andhra Pradesh’s bifurcation, no gazette notification had been issued finalising Amaravati as the capital. “The lack of clarity on the capital, coupled with illusions created in the name of investments, is playing with the future of the people—especially BCs, who are the backbone of this state,” he said.

Claiming that BC dignity was at stake, he alleged that BCs—who constitute over half of the state’s population—had faced “continuous discrimination” since 2014. He demanded that the government build self-respect and cultural centres, along with skill­-training facilities, for BC youth at state expense. “This is not just a demand; it is the right of BCs,” he asserted.

Yadav also announced plans for a statewide agitation. “We will no longer tolerate this injustice. Under the BCYP, a broad platform involving BC organisations, intellectuals and community leaders will soon be formed to plan future protests. This is not merely a party fight but a united struggle of all BCs, and I am ready to lead it from the front,” he said.

Two men drown while swimming in Mallemadugu reservoir

Tiruptai: Two men drowned while swimming in the Mallemadugu Reservoir in Renigunta mandal of Tirupati district on Sunday.

Police said Shekar (32), Shiva (35) and Naresh (36), all residents of Tatayyagunta, had gone to the reservoir for a swim. As they ventured into deeper waters, Shiva began to drown. Naresh attempted to rescue him, but both were pulled under and failed to reach the shore.

Renigunta police rushed to the spot and, with the help of local residents, retrieved the bodies from the reservoir. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway.

Engineers urged to lead Visakhapatnam’s rise in Vikasit Bharat vision

Visakhapatnam: Chairman of the Twenty Principles Programmes, Lanka Dinakar, urged chartered engineers and valuers to play a key role in shaping Visakhapatnam into a major economic hub aligned with the Vikasit Bharat @2047 vision.

Speaking at the Institute of Engineers (India), Visakhapatnam branch, Dinakar said the coastal city was emerging as an industrial powerhouse with strengths in innovation, logistics, energy, pharmaceuticals, defence and the blue economy.

He said engineers act as guardians of financial credibility and translators of India’s economic potential. Linking regional aspirations to Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s vision of a “Golden Andhra Pradesh”, Dinakar encouraged engineers to embrace technologies such as AI, GIS mapping and drone inspections while upholding ethical standards.

“The story of India’s development is being written now, and you will write its most crucial chapters,” he said, calling for commitment to make Swarna Andhra inspire India and Vikasit Bharat inspire the world.

Gas cylinder explosion guts house in Naidupeta

Nellore: A major fire broke out in Lothuvani Gunta colony of Naidupeta on Monday after a gas cylinder exploded following a suspected short-circuit, engulfing a hut in flames.

The homeowners had gone to a temple after asking a neighbouring boy to stay in the house. The boy reportedly noticed sparks from an electric wire and stepped out immediately. Alert locals informed the fire department.

Fire personnel attempting to enter the hut paused briefly, during which the gas cylinder suddenly exploded. Their timely withdrawal averted a serious tragedy. The fire was later brought under control.

The victims said cash amounting to around Rs.2 lakh was destroyed in the blaze.

NTR Health University lowers qualifying percentile for B.Sc Nursing admissions

Vijayawada: Dr NTR University of Health Sciences has reduced the qualifying percentile for admission into the four-year B.Sc (Nursing) course under the Competent Authority Quota for 2025–26, enabling more APNCET-2025 candidates to secure seats.

In a notification issued on Sunday, Registrar Dr V. Radhika Reddy announced the revised criteria following approval from the Indian Nursing Council (INC), New Delhi.

She said the Competent Authority had lowered the qualifying percentile to the 20th percentile and above for all categories—General (OC), SC, ST, BC (A/B/C/D/E) and Persons with Disability (PwD). The corresponding cut-off score range is 85–17.

The university clarified that candidates from other states will not be eligible for Competent Authority Quota seats unless they meet local or non-local status requirements under G.O.P. No. 646 (10 July 1979), issued under the Presidential Order.

Online applications have been invited for vacant and unfilled seats in government and private unaided minority and non-minority nursing colleges across Andhra Pradesh.

Candidates who have already applied under the earlier notification dated 26-8-2025 and are listed in the CQ Merit Lists published on 18-10-2025 need not apply again.

The online application window opened at 5 p.m. on November 15 and will remain available until 3 p.m. on November 18, 2025.

IISER Tirupati hosts 91st Indian Academy of Sciences meet, first major science event in AP

Tirupati: The 91st annual meeting of the Indian Academy of Sciences concluded on Sunday at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) Tirupati, marking the first major national scientific conference hosted in the bifurcated state of Andhra Pradesh.

Held from November 14 to 16, the event brought together senior scientists, fellows and academicians from leading institutions across the country. Participants attended lectures and symposia on vaccine development, sustainability, astrophysics, AI-enabled research, climate science and evolutionary ecology, with discussions centred on current research and emerging challenges.

IISER Tirupati also conducted parallel outreach programmes for school students from neighbouring districts, offering hands-on demonstrations aimed at nurturing scientific curiosity among younger learners.

Inderpreet Singh Kohli, Registrar of IISER Tirupati, speaking on behalf of the Director, thanked the Academy for selecting the campus as the venue, calling the event a milestone for both the institute and Andhra Pradesh. He said hosting the conference had enhanced the state’s presence in the national scientific landscape.

He noted that the meeting coincided with the State CII Investment Summit, describing it as a moment of simultaneous scientific and industrial activity in Andhra Pradesh. Kohli thanked the State Government, Ministry of Education and Tirupati district administration for their support, and acknowledged the assistance of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) and the IISER Tirupati faculty and staff.

He also extended special thanks to Prof K. N. Satyanarayana, Director of IIT Tirupati; Prof Amit Patra, Director of NARL; and Prof Tata Narasinga Rao, Vice-Chancellor of Sri Venkateswara University, for their cooperation.

IISER officials said the institute will continue to collaborate with government bodies, academic institutions, research organisations and industry partners, and remains committed to advancing research of scientific and societal relevance.

Electoral reforms essential to protect democracy, says CPI leader D. Raja

Vijayawada: CPI national general secretary D. Raja stressed the urgent need for comprehensive electoral reforms amid increasing concerns over the functioning of the Election Commission.

Speaking at a Meet the Press programme organised by the APWJ on Sunday, Raja highlighted difficulties faced during the recent Bihar elections, particularly the Commission’s insistence on voters submitting parents’ birth certificates. This rule, he said, prevented large numbers of eligible voters from being registered and undermined democratic participation.

Raja expressed disappointment over the Bihar election results, which he said had dealt a setback to opposition parties nationwide. He called for introspection within these parties, warning that the country was passing through a complex phase where the foundational values of the Constitution and democracy were under threat.

He sharply criticised the RSS and the BJP government, alleging that the RSS had no legal registration and had never respected the Constitution or the national flag. He accused them of attempting to establish a Hindu Rashtra through electoral dominance, which he said ran contrary to Dr B. R. Ambedkar’s constitutional ideals.

Raja also referred to the growing nexus between communal forces and corporate interests, citing the privatisation of public enterprises such as the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant as an example. He criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks after the Bihar results targeting West Bengal, cautioning that divisive strategies may intensify ahead of the 2026 elections in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and West Bengal.

Raja urged all secular, left and democratic forces to unite in defence of the Constitution and democratic values.

The event was presided over by Vijayawada Press Club President Kanchala Jayaraj, with representatives from APWJ and other organisations in attendance.