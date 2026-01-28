Four Get 10 Years’ Jail for Ganja Smuggling in Anakapalli

Visakhapatnam: The Ninth Additional District Court in Chodavaram has sentenced four men to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for smuggling ganja.

Judge M. Harinarayana convicted Pentha Srinivasarao, Valabula Nukaraju alias Chinnabbai, Surla Ramana and Karri Ramarao, and imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh on each. Failure to pay the fine will result in an additional one year of simple imprisonment.

The case dates back to January 8, 2017, when police intercepted the accused at the Dondapudi check gate within Kothakota police station limits. They were caught transporting 80 kg of ganja on two motorcycles.

Sub-Inspector D. Sekharam investigated the case and filed a charge sheet with substantial evidence, leading to the conviction nearly eight years after the arrests.