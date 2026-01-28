 Top
Home » Southern States » Andhra Pradesh

Four Get 10 Years’ Jail for Ganja Smuggling in Anakapalli

Andhra Pradesh
28 Jan 2026 7:35 PM IST

Sub-Inspector D. Sekharam investigated the case and filed a charge sheet with substantial evidence, leading to the conviction nearly eight years after the arrests

Four Get 10 Years’ Jail for Ganja Smuggling in Anakapalli
x
Representational Image (Source: X)

Visakhapatnam: The Ninth Additional District Court in Chodavaram has sentenced four men to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for smuggling ganja.

Judge M. Harinarayana convicted Pentha Srinivasarao, Valabula Nukaraju alias Chinnabbai, Surla Ramana and Karri Ramarao, and imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh on each. Failure to pay the fine will result in an additional one year of simple imprisonment.

The case dates back to January 8, 2017, when police intercepted the accused at the Dondapudi check gate within Kothakota police station limits. They were caught transporting 80 kg of ganja on two motorcycles.

Sub-Inspector D. Sekharam investigated the case and filed a charge sheet with substantial evidence, leading to the conviction nearly eight years after the arrests.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Visakhapatnam ganja smugglers Sentenced rigorous imprisonment Anakapalli 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Vishakhapatnam 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X