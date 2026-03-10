Four Fisheries Research Centres Functioning in AP, Centre Tells Lok Sabha

Nellore: The Centre has informed the Lok Sabha that eight fisheries research institutes are currently functioning across the country, with four regional research centres operating in Andhra Pradesh under the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR).

Union minister for fisheries, animal husbandry and dairying Rajiv Ranjan Singh provided the details in a written reply to a question raised by Nellore MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy on Tuesday.

The MP sought information on steps being taken to establish additional fisheries research centres in Andhra Pradesh, funds allocated over the past three years, and new research programmes supporting fish farmers, including studies on aquaculture technology, disease management, genetic improvement and sustainable practices.

According to the Union minister, Andhra Pradesh currently hosts four regional fisheries research institutes — the Central Institute of Fisheries Education at Kakinada, the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute and the Central Institute of Fisheries Technology at Visakhapatnam, and the Central Institute of Freshwater Aquaculture at Vijayawada.

However, there are no proposals at present to establish additional ICAR fisheries research centres in the state, he said.

Ranjan Singh added that ICAR institutes are developing technologies to improve productivity, water-use efficiency, species diversification, feed management and fish health, while also promoting responsible fishing and value addition.

Over the past three years, improved fish varieties such as Jayanti Rohu, Amrit Catla, Mahamagu and Scampi have been supplied to farmers in Andhra Pradesh.

He also noted that more than 40,000 stakeholders, including those from Andhra Pradesh, have received training and technical support through programmes conducted under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) and other initiatives to strengthen aquaculture and fisheries development.