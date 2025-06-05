Two Die in Road Mishap in Nellore District

Nellore: A tragic road accident occurred on the Nellore-Mumbai National Highway near Atmakur municipality in Nellore district, claiming lives of two persons. Seven others were seriously injured in the incident.

The accident took place at AS Pet Crossroad when a speeding car coming from Marripadu towards Nellore collided with an auto-rickshaw that was taking a turn. Under the impact of the collision, both the vehicles turned turtle.

The victims were part of a group of nine women from Venkatravupalli village (2nd ward of Atmakur municipality) who were traveling in an auto-rickshaw to Mustapuram village to work as tobacco grading labourers. Tragically, the auto driver and owner, Pullareddy (45), and a woman passenger, Azeema (50), died at the scene.

The injured were rushed to the Atmakur District Government Hospital in a 108 ambulance. Due to the critical condition of two of the injured, they were later shifted to Nellore for further treatment.

Atmakur CI G. Gangadhar and local sub-inspectors inspected the accident site and registered details of the injured. The village of Venkatravupalli is in mourning following the loss of two of its residents in the accident.

