Four die, 21 hurt as a private bus hits lorry

KAKINADA: Four persons, including the private bus driver, died while 21 passengers were injured when a private travels bus going towards Kakinada from Hyderabad hit a parked lorry near Chodimella village in Eluru district on Thursday.

Bondu Bhimeswara Rao, 43, of Gurrala Cheruvu in Bhimadole mandal, Mattaparthi Bhavani, 24, of Katravulapalli village in Jaggampeta mandal and Juthiga Bhavani, 25, of Injaram village in Dr B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district have died on the spot while the severely injured bus driver Munganti Madhusudhan alias Nani, 38, of Kakinada succumbed while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Eluru.

Nine men, three minor boys and nine women were injured in the accident and are undergoing treatment at the government general hospital in Eluru.

Eluru DSP D. Shravan Kumar said the accident occurred when the private travels bus hit the parked cement-laden lorry from the rear.

The lorry, which was going towards Rajamahendravaram from Vijawayada, was parked on the side of a road near Chodimella village due to repairs.

Eluru Rural police registered a case.

Eluru district collector K. Vetri Selvi visited the government general hospital in Eluru and consoled the injured. She instructed the hospital authorities to provide better medical treatment to the injured persons.

Eluru district incharge minister and minister of civil supplies Nadendla Manohar and housing minister K. Partha Saradhi have expressed their condolences to the deceased family members.

Manohar instructed the officials to provide better medical facilities to the injured persons. He said the government would provide all required help to the injured persons and the family members of the deceased.

Pardha Saradhi has enquired about the incident and the medical treatment being providing to the injured persons at the GGH through phone.



