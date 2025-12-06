4 AP Ayyappa Devotees Killed as Lorry Crashes Into Parked Car in Rameswaram

Police said the car was halted on the roadside, and all occupants were asleep when the lorry rammed into it. Four passengers died on the spot, while another person sustained injuries and was shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The victims were returning from their pilgrimage to Sabarimala. Three of the deceased were identified as residents of Korapu Kothavalasa village in Dattirajeru mandal of Vizianagaram district, while the fourth victim was from Marupalli village in Gajapathinagaram mandal.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.