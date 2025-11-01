 Top
Four Andhra Pradesh Police Officers Win Kendriya Grihmantri Dakshata Padak

1 Nov 2025 2:26 AM IST

The recognition highlights the professionalism and efficiency of the Andhra Pradesh police in solving complex criminal cases through coordinated teamwork and diligent investigation.

Andhra Pradesh has bagged the Kendriya Grihmantri Dakshata Padak for 2025, with four police officers from West Godavari district being recognised for their exceptional work in criminal investigation. (Representational Image: DC)

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh has bagged the Kendriya Grihmantri Dakshata Padak for 2025, with four police officers from West Godavari district being recognised for their exceptional work in criminal investigation.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs announced the awards in New Delhi on Friday. West Godavari Superintendent of Police Adnan Nayeem Asmi, Additional SP V. Bhima Rao, Bhimavaram DSP R. G. Jaya Surya, and Undi Sub-Inspector Md. Nasirulla were selected for the honour.

The officers were commended for their exemplary investigation into a high-profile case involving a dead body discovered in a parcel, which led to the swift identification and arrest of the accused.

