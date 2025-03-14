Founder of Triple X soaps passes away

Vijayawada:Arunachalam Manickavel, the 77-year-old industrialist from Guntur and founder of Triple X Soaps, passed away after battling health issues. He had been receiving treatment at a private hospital in Guntur, where he ultimately succumbed. He is survived by his wife, son, and daughter.

Originally from Tamil Nadu, Manickavel relocated to Guntur in the 1980s to establish his soap business. In the early days, he personally made detergent soaps and sold them door-to-door using a rickshaw. Over time, he set up a factory and expanded his enterprise. His marketing strategies gained considerable recognition, incorporating lyrics from popular film songs, with the slogan "Triple X... a cultured soap" becoming widely known.



As his business flourished, Manickavel actively supported various cultural organisations, service institutions, and Tamil associations in Guntur. His funeral took place today in Guntur, with his last rites performed on Friday.