Foundations Laid for 105 Development Projects in Nellore Rural

Tirupati: In a record sort of initiative in the development of Nellore Rural Assembly constituency, foundations stones were laid for as many as 105 developmental works early Sunday morning amid much fanfare with thousands of local residents participating in the ceremony, which was led by MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy. TD leader Kotamreddy Giridhar Reddy, former mayor Nandimandalam Bhanusri, party cluster in-charges and other leaders monitored the programmes across the constituency.

The MLA said that as many as 105 projects marked the start of a broader development plan of the constituency. “Apart from these, foundations for an additional 198 projects are set to be laid next week”, he announced. Sridhar Reddy assured the people that all 303 development works at a combined estimated cost of ₹40 crore would be completed in the next 60 days and inaugurated on May 20.

Highlighting the state government’s investment in the region, Sridhar Reddy noted that since the TD alliance came to power, ₹191 crore had been allocated for various infrastructure projects in Nellore Rural, including ₹75 crore for two flyovers along the bypass road to ease traffic and better connectivity.

While several projects were already under way, others were nearing completion and the newly-launched works will be executed without any delay, the stressed. Sridhar Reddy thanked Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, minister Nara Lokesh, Nellore MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy and minister Dr Ponguru Narayana for their support in the development of the constituency.

Meanwhile, minister Nara Lokesh praised the MLA for his efforts. In a social media post, Lokesh said, “Under the leadership of Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy, a record has been set by laying foundations for 105 development projects in a single day. This is perhaps a rare milestone in the history of the state and the country. It stands as a testament to the progressive governance of AP under the leadership of Nara Chandrababu Naidu, which prioritises development”.