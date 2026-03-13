Foundation Stone Laid For Fire Station in Amaravati

VIJAYAWADA: In a move to strengthen emergency response infrastructure in the capital region, the state government on Friday laid the foundation stone for a new fire station at Nelapadu in Amaravati.

The facility will come up on a 50-cent site within the Amaravati Government Complex (AGC), where several key administrative buildings, including the Legislative Assembly and the High Court, are under construction. Officials said the station will help ensure a rapid response to fire and emergency situations in the emerging administrative hub.

Director General of Fire Services P. V. Ramana laid the foundation stone. The project will be executed by the AP Police Housing Corporation at an estimated cost of ₹1.28 crore.

Officials said the government plans to establish fire stations at multiple locations across the capital city to strengthen safety infrastructure as Amaravati develops into a major administrative and institutional centre.

Guntur district fire officer Srinivasa Reddy, DFO (CRDA) T. Srinivas, and officials of the AP Police Housing Corporation, including the executive engineer and deputy engineer, attended the programme.

Authorities said the construction of the Nelapadu fire station is expected to be completed by November 2026.