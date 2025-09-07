Foundation Laid for Rs 12.5 crore Underpass Project Connecting NAD to Vizag Airport

Visakhapatnam: Government Whip MLA PGVR Naidu (Ganababu), along with Metropolitan Commissioner KS Vishwanathan, officially laid the foundation stone for a new underpass to be constructed by VMRDA at Kakani Nagar and the Naval Armament Depot.

The project, strategically located along the NAD-to-airport corridor, is being developed with an estimated budget of `12.5 crore.