Foundation Laid for Rs 12.5 crore Underpass Project Connecting NAD to Vizag Airport
Visakhapatnam: Government Whip MLA PGVR Naidu (Ganababu), along with Metropolitan Commissioner KS Vishwanathan, officially laid the foundation stone for a new underpass to be constructed by VMRDA at Kakani Nagar and the Naval Armament Depot.
The project, strategically located along the NAD-to-airport corridor, is being developed with an estimated budget of `12.5 crore.
Speaking at the event, Ganababu highlighted that the underpass will enable signal-free travel for residents in surrounding areas, easing congestion and improving connectivity, especially in the high-traffic zones of Kakani Nagar and the Naval Armament Depot. He highlighted that the design aligns with the proposed metro rail route and adheres to National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) standards. He also noted that multiple development initiatives have already been launched in the Western constituency using VMRDA funds.
Metropolitan Commissioner KS Vishwanathan added that the ongoing Road Over Bridge (ROB) works are nearing completion and are expected to be operational by the end of this month.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
