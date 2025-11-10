Foundation Laid For International Cricket Academy In Amaravati

Vijayawada: The foundation stone for a world-class cricket training facility was laid on Monday in Amaravati. The MSK Prasad International Cricket Academy, named after former Indian cricketer and selector M.S.K. Prasad, will be developed across 12 acres at Pitchukalapalem. MSK Prasad, along with his family members, participated in the foundation ceremony of the project. Prasad said the facility would focus on nurturing local cricketing talent while strengthening Amaravati's sports infrastructure. The integrated sports campus will feature comprehensive training and educational facilities, including a state-of-the-art indoor training academy equipped with advanced nets and athlete performance analysis systems capable of accommodating 400 trainees.

A key component of the project is an international residential school that will offer combined academic and sports training programs for up to 1,000 students. The academy will also house accommodation and hostel facilities for players and visiting teams, along with a mini cricket stadium designed to host local tournaments. Supporting infrastructure includes modern gyms, physiotherapy and rehabilitation centers, and both indoor and outdoor training zones with advanced fitness equipment. Additional amenities planned for the campus include an Olympic-standard swimming pool and comprehensive athlete health and wellness facilities.



