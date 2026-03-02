Foundation Laid For District Court Complex At Daminedu, Tirupati

TIRUPATI: A responsibility of all judges is to ensure that every person who approaches courts with a petition leaves the precincts with the confidence that justice will be delivered, Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, Justicce Surya Kant said.

Court complexes, he said, should function like hospitals, where every individual receives basic care and assurance.

The CJI was speaking after performing the bhoomi puja and unveiling the foundation stone for a new district court complex with 16 court halls at Daminedu in Tirupati Rural mandal on Monday. He was accompanied by Supreme Court Judges J.K. Maheshwari, P.S. Narasimha, Prashant Mishra, S.V.N. Bhatti and Joymalya Bagchi.

Addressing the gathering, Surya Kant said, “The responsibility of delivering justice rests equally on the Bar and the Bench. A strong Bar leads to better arguments and in turn enables judges to analyse cases deeply and deliver clear, reasoned judgments, strengthening public faith in the judiciary.”



AP High Court Chief Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur said the state judiciary had progressed from having inadequate facilities to embracing modern infrastructure. Better infrastructure would enhance efficiency across the judicial system, he said. Justice J.K. Maheshwari said modern court infrastructure brought new challenges. "There is a need for delivering affordable justice within predictable timelines. States should plan judicial infrastructure keeping in view the needs for the next 50 to 100 years. Population growth and urbanisation would make land allocation more difficult in future."

AP high court judge N Jayasurya said the setting up of the new court complex was a milestone in the history of the district judiciary. Tirupati bar association president G Gajendra said the project would end decades of difficulties lawyers and judges faced in old, congested court buildings.

High Court Judges D. Ramesh, K. Maheswara Rao and T.C.D. Sekhar, Combined Chittoor District Principal Judge Aruna Sarika, Additional District Judge Gurunatham and others were present.









