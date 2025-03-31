Foundation for first CBG plant to be laid on April 2 in Prakasam

Kurnool: Energy minister Gottipati Ravikumar announced that minister Nara Lokesh and Reliance Retail Ventures Limited director Anant Ambani will lay the foundation stone for Andhra Pradesh’s first Integrated Compressed Biogas (CBG) plant on April 2 at Diwakarapalli in PC Palli mandal. During his visit to Kanigiri in Prakasam district on Monday, the minister inspected the arrangements for the programme, accompanied by MLAs Ugra Narasimha Reddy and Ashok Reddy. He also held a review meeting with joint collector R. Gopalakrishna regarding the preparations.

The minister stated that Reliance has proposed setting up 500 integrated CBG plants across Andhra Pradesh. The first of these will be launched in Kanigiri, with additional units planned in the Markapuram, Giddalur, and Darsi areas. He highlighted the government’s initiative to utilise unused lands for the project, offering `15,000 per acre for government land and `31,000 per acre for private land.

Ravikumar emphasised that these investments would boost employment opportunities in Prakasam district and help curb migration. He reiterated the coalition government’s commitment to generating 20 lakh jobs over the next five years, stating that Reliance’s investment in CBG plants would play a crucial role in achieving this goal.