Foundation for Akhanda Godavari Tourism Project to be Laid Today

Vijayawada: Union minister for culture and tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and state Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan to lay foundation stone for taking up the prestigious Akhanda Godavari Tourism project on the banks of Godavari at an estimated cost of Rs.94.44 crore in Rajamahendravaram of East Godavari on Thursday.

The execution of the project is expected to be completed by the commencement of Godavari Pushkaralu in 2027.

The Union minister, along with the Deputy CM, will lay a foundation stone for the project at 10.00 am and inaugurate a Regional Science Centre at Bommuru at 11.30 pm.

They will also lay stone for construction of AP State Forest Academy Complex at Diwancheruvu at 12.40 pm.

State minister for tourism and culture Kandula Durgesh and state BJP chief and Rajamahendravaram MP D. Purandeswari will also take part in the programme.