Friends With Pawan Kalyan, May Form Political Party If Necessary: Vijayasai

Srikakulam: Former YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) general secretary V. Vijayasai Reddy, who resigned from both the party and the Rajya Sabha in January, stated on Sunday that he currently has no plans to join or form a political party. He also said that Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has been a dear friend for the past 20 years.

Speaking to the media at the groundbreaking ceremony of the Reddy Sangam Bhavan building near Ampolu Jail in Srikakulam town, the former YSRCP leader explained why he left the party and resigned from his Rajya Sabha membership following the YSRCP’s defeat in the 2024 Assembly elections. He said that although he was under tremendous pressure from various quarters, he did not yield.

He felt that YSRCP president and former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was being misled by a coterie around him and offered advice to YS Jagan to avoid heeding people who lacked commitment.

Reflecting on his political career, he said he had stepped away from politics to become a farmer like his father, despite being a chartered accountant by profession. “I have no intention of joining any party, nor have I received any invitation to do so. However, if the situation demands, I would not hesitate to form one,” he declared.

The former MP further noted that while districts in Andhra Pradesh have been named after leaders such as Potti Sriramulu, N.T. Rama Rao, Annamayya, Alluri Seetharamaraju, and Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy, none has been named after Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. He suggested that the state government should consider renaming the Kurnool district in honor of the freedom fighter who hailed from the region.

Speaking about his two-decade-long friendship with Pawan Kalyan, he reiterated: “I have never criticized him so far, and I never will.” Concluding his remarks, Vijayasai Reddy announced that he would personally bear the entire cost of constructing the Reddy Welfare Association building in Srikakulam.