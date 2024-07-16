Former YSRC MLA Jaganmohan Rao Slams TD Government Over Rising Diarrhoea Cases

Vijayawada: Former YSRC MLA Dr. Monditoka Jaganmohan Rao declared that by not addressing increasing diarrhoea cases, the Telugu Desam-led alliance government has failed on the public health front.

Speaking to media at YSRC party’s central office here on Tuesday, Dr. Jaganmohan Rao underlined that the increasing number of diarrhoea cases every day is a clear indication of the government's inability in providing even the most basic necessity – safe drinking water.

“The TD government is prioritising political vendettas over the well-being of people. Instead of addressing pressing health concerns like diarrhoea, the government is busy targeting YSRC workers," the former legislator stated.

He appreciated former chief minister and YSRC president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for bringing in revolutionary changes in the education and medical sectors during his tenure, wherein he prioritised free healthcare for everyone.

Dr Jaganmohan Rao pointed out that Chandrababu did not set up a single government medical college during his tenure. He charged that the opening of five new medical colleges this year in AP has been stalled due to the negligence of the current coalition government.

Further, the former MLA said TD has betrayed medical students by reversing its stand on self-finance seats in government medical colleges.